Judge indicts six Syrians for heist during cash transport

A Beirut judge indicted six Syrian nationals Friday over a heist that saw them take off with a large sum of money belonging to a Lebanese businessman.



Asaad allegedly made a deal with five accomplices to stage a robbery and beat him up, stab him and run away with the money, which would later be divided.



In April, police arrested a man suspected of being the orchestrator of the robbery at the Byblos Bank branch in Beirut's Geitawi neighborhood, stealing LL35 million ($23,156) in Lebanese pounds and over $17,000 .

