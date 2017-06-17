Lebanon clears way for first parliamentary polls in nine years

Coming two days after it had been agreed by the Cabinet, Parliament's ratification of the vote law based on proportional representation averted a major constitutional crisis and buried once and for all the contested 1960 sectarian-based winner-take-all electoral system that divides Lebanon into small- and medium-sized constituencies used in the last polls in 2009 .



However, Parliament's three-hour fully packed session, chaired by Speaker Nabih Berri and attended by Hariri and Cabinet members, was marred by a heated debate between the premier and Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel, who accused the government of seeking to use an 11-month extension of Parliament's term to bribe voters ahead of next year's elections.



Gemayel said during a debate of the vote draft law.



Baath Party MP Assem Qanso walked out of the Parliament session in protest, saying the vote law does not represent "real proportionality".



The ratification of the draft vote law came just days before Parliament's term expires on June 20, thus sparing the country the dire consequences of a vacuum in the legislative body.

