International community reacts to new vote law

The international community praised the introduction of a new electoral law in Lebanon as a positive step and offered assistance in the implementation of the law, while noting the need to hold prompt elections and ensure women's representation.



The spokesperson of European Union High Representative Federica Mogherini said, "The agreement reached on a new electoral law governing the next parliamentary elections is an important step toward fully functioning democratic institutions in Lebanon".



Her words were echoed by the International Support Group for Lebanon.



British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter also welcomed the electoral law, via Twitter.

...