Interior minister opposes use of magnetic voting cards

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk opposed the use of the magnetic voting card, local media reported on Saturday.



Proposals to scrap the use of magnetic voting cards was overruled on Friday by the Parliament.



Many had blasted the proposed magnetic card as a pretext for justifying the nearly-one-year extension of the Parliament term till May 2018 .



Coming two days after it had been agreed by the Cabinet, Parliament's ratification of the vote law based on proportional representation averted a major constitutional crisis and buried once and for all the contested 1960 sectarian-based winner-take-all electoral system that divides Lebanon into small- and medium-sized constituencies used in the last polls in 2009 .

