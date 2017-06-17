Progressive Socialist Party condemns attack on protesters

The Progressive Socialist Party Saturday denounced the assault of security forces on demonstrators outside the Parliament a day before.



Videos of security forces beating protesters who were demonstrating outside Parliament during the vote on the new electoral law went viral Friday.



In one video two people are on the ground encircled by seven uniformed Army soldiers, at least two of whom hit the women repeatedly with their batons. In another a man is curled on the ground as he is kicked in the back by a security officer.

...