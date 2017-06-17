You Stink vows confrontation in ballot boxes

The You Stink activist group Saturday vowed to confront the current political class in ballot boxes, describing the "technical" extension of Parliament term as "hijacking people's will".



The activist demanded authorities to reveal the side behind the that assault against protesters and the side that issued the order.



Protesters had gathered in front of Beirut's municipality building at the entrance to Nijmeh Square as ministers convened for a session focused on the vote law that was passed by Cabinet Wednesday and sent to Parliament for ratification Friday.



Videos of security forces beating the protesters who were demonstrating outside Parliament during the vote on the new electoral law went viral Friday.



This will be the third extension after Parliament's four-year mandate was extended for another full term in 2013 and 2014 .

