Foreign minister inaugurates new Zouk power plant

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Saturday inaugurated the new Zouk power plant, calling on critics to spare people their lies.



Bassil said that the obstruction of the project lost Lebanon around six hours of additional electricity feed.



The Energy Ministry signed in 2013 a $348 million contract with a Danish-German consortium to build new power plants in Jiyyeh and Zouk.



Then Energy Minister Bassil said that the construction would take between 15 months and 18 months.



The leasing of two new barges is expected to provide the country with seven additional hours of electricity feed starting May to be added to the three hours of power generated by the power plants in Zouk Mikael and Jiyyeh.



The main idea behind the leasing of the barges is to give the Energy Ministry and Electricite du Liban more time to build new power plants that can provide all of Lebanon with 24 hours of electricity in the future.

...