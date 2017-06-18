President to meet heads of parties participating in Cabinet

President Michel Aoun will meet with the heads of parties who have representatives at the Cabinet to discuss means to activate legislative work, a source told The Daily Star on Sunday.



The source said that the meeting comes in light of the landmark agreement on the country's new electoral law that was endorsed by the Parliament on Friday.



Aoun Saturday published the new vote law that was approved by the Parliament and referred it to be published "urgently" in the Official Gazette.



Hariri had signed earlier the electoral law and referred it to the president.



Except for the five Kataeb lawmakers and MP Boutros Harb who abstained from voting on the new electoral law during Friday's Parliament session, it remains unclear how many MPs actually voted for the bill and how many MPs were absent.

