Parliament Police deny agents wear Lebanese Army uniform

The Parliament Police Command denied that its agents were wearing the Lebanese Army uniform during a standoff with protesters outside the legislature's vicinity in Beirut's Downtown area.



The You Stink activist group Saturday blasted the Parliament Police for wearing uniforms similar to that of the Lebanese Army.



Protesters had gathered in front of Beirut's municipality building at the entrance to Nijmeh Square as ministers convened for a session focused on the vote law that was passed by Cabinet Wednesday and sent to Parliament for ratification Friday.



Videos of security forces beating the protesters who were demonstrating outside Parliament during the vote on the new electoral law had gone viral.

...