Lebanon PM promises more spending on infrastructure

Prime Minister Saad Hariri praised coexistence and moderation among the residents of south Lebanon, promising major infrastructure development projects in the area.



Plans to develop and expand the southern ports of Sidon and Tyre are currently at work at the Council of Development and Reconstruction, he said.



The area will also witness building and improving a number of infrastructure projects like sewage treatment plants, sports facilities, hospitals and the road network in the area, he said, adding that a Lebanese University campus will be built in the south Lebanon border Arqoub area.



A plan to promote Sidon and Jezzine as major tourist attractions in the country is currently underway, Hariri said.

