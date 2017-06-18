Education Ministry disciplines teacher for violating student's privacy

The Lebanese Ministry of Education has taken disciplinary measures against a teacher who violated the privacy of a student sitting for official exams, state media reported Sunday.



A teacher tasked with correcting official exam papers had published on social media a note by a student, who had hoped the teacher correcting her paper would sympathize with her extraordinary family condition, the National News Agency said.



It's not clear if the exam paper belongs to a Grade 9 (Brevet) or Grade 12 (Baccalaureate) student.

...