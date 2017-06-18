UN chief set to name new Libya envoy after rare contentious search

Former Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh is set to be named as the new United Nations envoy to Libya by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, ending an unusually contentious four-month search that followed U.S. rejection of his first suggestion.



Born in 1951, Salameh served as special adviser to the U.N. secretary-general from 2003 to 2006 .



The search for a successor to Martin Kobler, a German diplomat who has served as the U.N. representative in Libya since November 2015, began in February when Guterres proposed former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad for the job.



The U.N. envoy to Libya has been trying to broker peace.

