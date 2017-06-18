Minister praises Beirut Municipality for revoking waste collection bids

State Minister for Combating Corruption Nicolas Tueni Sunday praised Beirut Municipality for revoking waste collection bids due to a "technical error" in the tender's terms and conditions.



Beirut Municipality announced Friday that recently submitted waste collection bids were returned and the tender postponed due to the "technical error".



The bids have been returned, sealed, to the contractors and a new deadline has been set for Aug. 14, with the announcement of the tender to be made Thursday June 22 .



This issue will not have implications for waste collection in the city as the contract with the current contractor Sukleen has been extended until the end of the year.

