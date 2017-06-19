Hariri promises development projects in south

Prime Minister Saad Hariri praised residents of south Lebanon for their efforts in religious coexistence, promising "major infrastructure developments" at an iftar held in Majdalyoun over the weekend.



In terms of future projects, Hariri noted that the Council for Development and Reconstruction has begun to develop and expand the ports of Sidon and Tyre.



He added that plans were "being drawn up" to bring back Sidon's previous glory days as a tourist attraction while introducing ecotourism to Jezzine through hiking trails.



During his time in the south, the prime minister also met with families of detainees linked to the 2013 Abra battles and made promises to follow up on a general amnesty law.



Hariri's speech during Saturday's iftar focused on his family's long held influence in the region. Highlighting his father's projects in the area and contributions to the country, Hariri also made note of his aunt and local MP Bahia Hariri.

...