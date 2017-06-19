Grenfell image shows Nadia: brother

The brother of a Lebanese woman who has been missing since a fire tore through the Grenfell Tower block in London last week has said a widely circulated image from the disaster appears to show his sister.



Hisam Choucair, the brother of missing Lebanese woman Nadia Choucair, told British TV station Sky News Saturday he believed the image showed his sister.



According to the Telegraph newspaper, Nabil, Nadia's brother, said Bassem had texted a work colleague at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday morning to say there was a fire in the building and it was unlikely he would make it to work.



Lebanese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Inaam Osseiran told The Daily Star Thursday that the Lebanese Embassy in London knew of only six Lebanese nationals missing in the blaze.

...