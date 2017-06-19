Ghassan Salameh set to be named next U.N. envoy to Libya

Former Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh is set to be named United Nations envoy to Libya by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, ending a contentious four-month search that followed the United States' rejection of the U.N. head's first suggestion.



Born in 1951, Salameh served as culture minister in Rafik Hariri's 2000 to 2004 Cabinet. He also served as special adviser to the U.N. secretary-general from 2003 to 2006 .



The search for a successor to Martin Kobler, a German diplomat who has served as U.N. representative in Libya since November 2015, began in February when Guterres proposed former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad for the job.

...