Arsal landowners allowed to check on their farms

Owners of land in an area on the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal have been allowed to visit their property for the first time in four years, sources and officials said Sunday.



A source from Arsal told The Daily Star the route taken by the landowners over the weekend went through Aaqabat al-Jurd, which leads to Al-Raayan and Al-Majarr, two areas where the properties in question are situated.



The source explained that the visiting rights given to landowners came after dozens of Syrian refugee families left Arsal last weekend, headed to Syria's Aasal al-Ward, as part of a deal brokered between Hezbollah and Syrian rebel factions.



Arsal Mayor Basil Hujeiri said the landowners had been permitted to visit their lands since Friday.

