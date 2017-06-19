Kuwait reduces death sentence of Shiite citizen

Kuwait's supreme court Sunday reduced the death sentence of a Shiite citizen convicted of being a Hezbollah operative, forming a pro-Iranian cell and of plotting attacks to life in prison. Hasan Abdul-Hadi Ali was sentenced to death by the lower and appeals courts last year after he was convicted of being "the mastermind of a cell" of 26 Shiites accused of links to Iran and of plotting attacks in the Sunni-ruled emirate.



The supreme court, whose rulings are final, sentenced 20 other members of the cell to between five and 15 years in jail and acquitted two.

...