Aoun calls Parliament into extraordinary session

Emboldened by the endorsement of a landmark new vote law, President Michel Aoun Monday signed a decree calling for an extraordinary four-month Parliament session to act on a host of urgent bills, including the 2017 draft state budget and the public sector's salary increase bill.



Earlier this month, Aoun signed a decree opening an extraordinary Parliament session between June 7 and 20 to give rival politicians more time to agree on a new electoral law to replace the disputed 1960 majoritarian system used in the last elections in 2009 .



Parliament last week approved the country's first proportional vote law with an overwhelming majority, putting the country on the road to holding the first legislative elections in nine years in May 2018 .



The opening of the extraordinary parliamentary session comes as Aoun is gearing up to host a meeting Thursday of leaders of political parties represented in the government to lay down his plan on how to make the coming months before the elections productive at the legislative and executive levels.



Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil vowed to continue the political battle to ensure the election of half of Parliament's 128 members by Christian voters, in an implicit criticism of the new vote law to which the Free Patriotic Movement has agreed.

...