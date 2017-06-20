Hariri meets with Turkish tourism delegation

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Monday met with a Turkish delegation headed by Ambassador Cagatay Erciyes, with the two sides pledging to do more to boost the countries' touristic ties.



Although the reason that Lebanon is not attracting Turkish tourists in large numbers wasn't discussed, Erciyes and Hariri reportedly talked about ways to boost the number of visitors.



Hariri said that one of the most important achievements of the technical committee was specifying the needs of various Lebanese areas, including projects that are needed to be implemented, according to a press statement from the prime minister's office.



Hariri also stressed his willingness to hold Cabinet sessions around the country to underscore that the Lebanese people were an extremely important part of the state, and that the state is present all around the country.

...