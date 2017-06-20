Arrested suspect admits involvement in Tripoli bombing

Under investigation, the suspect reportedly confessed to being part of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, and admitted to having taken part in the August 2013 Tripoli bombing, a statement from the security agency read.



Following these events, the suspect reportedly contacted wanted extremist Osama Mansour, who told him that it is zakat – charity, one of the five pillars of Islam – to carry out a terrorist operation, and asked him to be ready to receive an explosive belt. The suspect allegedly agreed to this, and was preparing to carry out a terrorist attack at the time he was caught, the statement added.



General Investigative Judge Imad Zein Monday recommended the death penalty for suspect Mark Yammine, who stands accused of killing two people in a coffee-related dispute in April.

...