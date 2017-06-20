Baabda meet looks to revive Cabinet, Parliament functions

President Michel Aoun's planned meeting with leaders of rival political parties at Baabda Palace later this week will focus on reviving the work of the executive and legislative branches following Parliament's final ratification of a new vote law, ministerial sources said Monday.



These include: Amal head Speaker Nabih Berri; Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, who is not expected to attend for security reasons and will be represented instead by either MP Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah's bloc in Parliament, or Nasrallah's deputy Sheikh Naim Qassem; Progressive Socialist Party head MP Walid Jumblatt; Lebanese Democratic Party-affiliated Minister for the Displaced Talal Arslan; Marada Movement leader MP Sleiman Frangieh; Lebanese Forces head Samir Geagea; Free Patriotic Movement head and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil; MP Asaad Hardan, representing the Syrian Social Nationalist Party; and MP Hagop Pakradounian representing the Tashnag Party.

