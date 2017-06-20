French in Lebanon elect representative, low turnout

French voters in Lebanon followed their compatriots in electing the candidate from President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (REM) party over the weekend, amid historically low voter turnout in the legislative elections. Official results provided by the French Embassy in Lebanon Monday reported that only 2,470 of the 17,675 registered voters in the country participated in the election, representing just 13.97 percent turnout. Amal Amelia Lakrafi of REM took 1,335 votes (55.65 percent), with the incumbent candidate from The Republicans, Alain Marsaud, following with 44.35 percent of the vote.



More voters came out for the second round of voting Sunday, as compared to the 12.68 percent that cast votes in the initial round on June 4 .

