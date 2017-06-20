Syrian refugees: A boom for Lebanon’s economy?

Refugees in Lebanon are caught up in a cycle of poverty and debt that is only becoming more inescapable with time. As the country marks World Refugee Day on June 20, 2017, over 1 million Syrian refugees are registered with the United Nations in the country.



Despite the dire economic situation for many refugees in Lebanon, and contrary to the common perception, refugees continue to contribute substantially to the Lebanese economy.



According to Samad, whose organization focuses on shaping public policies and strengthening civil societies in the Arab region, the current political discourse in Lebanon is blowing out of proportion the level of competition between Syrian refugees and local communities.



Similarly, research conducted by UNHCR also highlights a staggering $1.03 million per day spent by Syrian refugees on housing in Lebanon – which amounts to a total of $378 million annually.



These economic byproducts of the refugees' presence in Lebanon are bolstered by projects developed by NGOs specifically aimed at creating a win-win situation for the Lebanese host communities and the refugee population.

...