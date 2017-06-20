Hariri condemns London mosque attack

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday condemned the attack on Muslims leaving a north London mosque, deeming it evidence on attempts to destroy coexistence.



The van swerved towards the people outside the Finsbury Park Mosque in north London just as they began to assist the man, who had collapsed.



Lebanese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Inaam Osseiran told The Daily Star last week that the Lebanese Embassy in London knew of only six Lebanese nationals missing in the blaze.



London police said 79 people are now believed to have died in the fire that swept through a high-rise apartment building last week, making it the deadliest blaze in recent British history.

...