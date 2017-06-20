UNIFIL holds talks between Lebanese Army and IDF

The Lebanese Army Tuesday took part in routine tripartite meetings with the Israeli Defense Forces moderated by UNIFIL at the UN agency's headquarters at Lebanon's southern border.



Gen. Michael Beary praised Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Minister of Defense Yaacoub Sarraf, and Lebanese Army Commander Gen Joseph Aoun for visiting the Blue Line, and reaffirming "Lebanon's commitment to resolution 1701" the day after Hezbollah's tour.



The meeting also followed up on the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Ghajar in Lebanon, half of which lies in Lebanese territory.

