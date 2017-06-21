Hariri moves to achieve U.N. development goals

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday called for the creation of a national committee to lead the implementation of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in Lebanon.



At a ceremony to mark the initiation of a project entitled "SDGs in Lebanon: Analyzing Gaps and Reporting Progress," Hariri highlighted the importance of forming a committee that would lead and coordinate national efforts to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. These objectives include 169 targets in economic, social and environmental development.



This component will be carried out in consultation with a host of stakeholders, including Hariri's office, the CDR, U.N. agencies, academia, the private sector, civil society and relevant Lebanese ministries.

