The role of theater in promoting social change

The "Theater of the Oppressed," initially developed by the Brazilian theater practitioner Augusto Boal is a form of popular theater that spread first in Brazil then Europe in the 1970s as a tool to help people learn how to resist oppression in their daily lives and promote social and political change. The audience in such a platform becomes "spect-actors" as they discover, express, analyze and change the reality they are living in.



Gradually the concept of using theater to explore pertinent issues and create social impact evolved to include three types of popular theater ("Theater for Social Change and Development," by Pearly Wong).



The third type of theater, called forum or "Playback Theater" is an improvising form whereby audience members relate stories or problems in their lives and see these performed on the spot and thus try to resolve the issue and come up with their own solutions to their own problems.

