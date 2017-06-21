Berri: No big amendments to vote law

No substantial amendment to the newly approved electoral law will be made, Speaker Nabih Berri vowed Tuesday as he met with several delegations of visitors.



Berri told the press delegation that the Amal Movement was the first to put forward the idea of the so-called magnetic voting cards and Berri suggested implementing this wouldn't be difficult.



Berri praised Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai's position on the new law.



Berri added that there are currently 36 laws on the books that have not yet been implemented, stressing the need to take action on this. It was not immediately clear which laws the speaker was referring to.



The relationship between the two leaders came under strain after Berri chose to vote for Marada Movement leader MP Sleiman Frangieh instead of Aoun in the presidential election of October 2016 .

