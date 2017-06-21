Three dead in bus accident, robbery foiled

On June 9, General Security reported that Lebanese security forces foiled a number of Daesh (ISIS) terror plots that were intended to inflict the highest number of casualties possible.



BUS ACCIDENT LEAVES THREE DEAD AND MANY OTHERS WOUNDED Three people were killed and a number of people were wounded Tuesday in a traffic accident between a bus and a truck on the north Lebanon Batroun-Chekka highway, a security source told The Daily Star.



The Traffic Management Center reported Tuesday morning that it had received notification that two were killed and 16 injured in 13 traffic accidents over the past 24 hours.



ATM ROBBERY FOILED Internal Security Forces foiled an attempted robbery over the weekend, the security agency reported Tuesday.

