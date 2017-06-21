Richard meets with AUB, LAU heads

The United States government pledged to provide $11.4 million worth of higher education scholarships to American-affiliated Lebanese universities for the next academic year, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard announced Tuesday. Richard made the announcement for funding through the University Support Program during a meeting with American University of Beirut president Fadlo Khuri and Lebanese American University president Joseph Jabbra.



The USP is a comprehensive undergraduate scholarship program enabling academically meritorious but economically disadvantaged public school graduates to attend AUB and LAU.

