Bassil, Shorter meet relatives of missing Grenfell family

Relatives of a Lebanese family missing and feared dead after the Grenfell Tower fire in London met Tuesday with Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



The meeting was attended by Bassem Choucair's parents and cousin, Mounir Choucair, as well as Haytham Jomaa, director-general for the Lebanese diaspora at the Foreign Ministry, and British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter.



The Lebanese authorities and Shorter had assured the Choucair family that efforts to discover the fate of their relatives were ongoing, Mounir said.



British authorities had taken DNA samples from Bassem's sister and Nadia's brother in an effort to identify the Lebanese nationals, he said.



According to British media reports, Hisam Choucair, Nadia's brother, reportedly identified his sister in an image of the disaster that showed a woman signaling from a window as the building burned.

...