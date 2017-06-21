Donaldson speaks on attribution reports

After a monthlong hiatus of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, Andrew Donaldson, an investigator acting as a cellphone data analyst for the prosecution, testified in front of the trial chamber Tuesday. Donaldson spent all of Tuesday's hearing explaining the general methodology he employed when compiling attribution reports.



Toward the end of Tuesday's hearing, Carrier-Desjardins began to question Donaldson on more specific issues relating to his methodology in attributing cellphones to suspects Hassan Merhi and Salim Ayyash.



Donaldson is scheduled to continue his testimony Wednesday.

