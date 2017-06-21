UNIFIL hosts tripartite meeting in Naqoura

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon Tuesday hosted a regular tripartite meeting bringing together representatives of the body with those from the Lebanese Army and the Israeli Army at the U.N. base near south Lebanon's Naqoura.



Gen. Michael Beary praised the commitment shown to UNSCR 1701 by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf and Army head Gen. Joseph Aoun who visited the Blue Line on April 21 to reaffirm the country's commitment to its international obligations.

