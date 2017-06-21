Cabinet meeting set to talk power

Cabinet is set to meet Wednesday to discuss a long-waited electricity reform plan, including controversial proposals to rent two additional power barges that will be top of the 67-item agenda.



Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil confirmed that the electricity reform plan would be discussed during the Cabinet session chaired by President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace.



Abi Khalil has also previously promised that the new electricity plan would provide Lebanon with seven additional hours of electricity.



However, the electricity reform plan has been met with opposition since it was passed by the Cabinet on March 28, particularly from FPM ally the Lebanese Forces, Speaker Nabih Berri and the Kataeb Party.



After its weekly meeting chaired by former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora, the Future Movement's parliamentary bloc also praised the opening of an extraordinary session for Parliament to approve the 2017 draft state budget and the public sector's salary scale bill.



Abi Khalil also hailed the new vote law as "a big achievement" for the government.



In an interview on MTV, Minister of State for Presidency Affairs Pierre Raffoul was asked why the Kataeb Party, among other parties and independents, were not invited for the Baabda meeting.

