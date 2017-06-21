UN backs Salameh's appointment as new Libya envoy

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday backed the appointment of Lebanese academic and former culture minister Ghassan Salameh to be the U.N.'s new envoy in Libya.



That decision however would have been coupled by the appointment of former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni to a post as U.N. envoy, a plan that never materialized after the US rejection of Fayyad, U.N. officials said.



Born in 1951, Salameh served as special adviser to the U.N. secretary-general from 2003 to 2006 .



Salameh will replace Martin Kobler of Germany, who has been the U.N. envoy in Libya since November 2015 .

