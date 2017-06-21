Soldier shot in the head in east Lebanon

A Lebanese Army conscript was shot in the head in the eastern city of Baalbeck over previous disputes with a local family, a security source told The Daily Star.



The source told The Daily Star that this attack was due to a previous dispute at an army checkpoint in the northeast town of Hermel.



The source added that two months ago the Dandash and Radi families carried out a reconciliation in a meeting overseen by army officers and political figures.



The Radi family paid the Dandash family L.L 1,000,000 ($667) over the death of a member of their family.

...