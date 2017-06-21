Lebanon PM congratulates new Saudi crown prince

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Wednesday congratulated Saudi Arabia's King Salman for choosing Mohammed bin Salman as his new crown prince.



Hariri congratulated the newly appointed crown prince in a telephone conversation, a statement issued by the premier's office said.



The monarch stripped Prince Mohammed bin Nayef from his title as crown prince and from his powerful position as the country's interior minister overseeing security.



Dubbed by Washington insiders as "the prince of counter-terrorism", Mohammed bin Nayef developed a ground-breaking program that rehabilitates and counsels individuals convicted of terrorism-related crimes.

