Lebanon Cabinet split over country's electricity reforms plan

The country's new electricity reform plan led to sharp division among ministers, including the controversial proposal to rent two additional power barges that capped the 67-item agenda.



Abi Khalil has also previously promised that the new electricity plan would provide Lebanon with seven additional hours of electricity.



However, the electricity reform plan has been met with opposition since it was passed by the Cabinet on March 28, particularly from FPM ally the Lebanese Forces, Speaker Nabih Berri and the Kataeb Party.



Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt had constantly called for reforms in Lebanon's power sector.

