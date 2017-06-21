Israel would go 'all-out' if war breaks out again with Lebanon: air force chief

Israel would use all its strength from the start in any new war with Hezbollah, the chief of the Israeli air force said on Wednesday, sending a firm warning a decade after their last conflict.



Eshel said in 2014 that another conflict could see Israeli attacks 15 times more devastating for Lebanon than in 2006 .



The group has not altered its view of Israel as its foremost enemy, and Israel's military has said it regards Hezbollah in the same way.



About 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, most of them troops fighting Hezbollah, were killed in the 2006 war, which displaced a million people in Lebanon and up to 500,000 in Israel.

...