Kataeb chief blasts govt's 'dictatorial' behavior

Kataeb Chief Sami Gemayel Wednesday blasted critics, questioning motivations behind the "dictatorial" behavior of rival politicians.



These indicators include assaulting activists and protesters in public, in addition to the hysteric phrases being used in press conferences, the Kataeb Chief said, pointing out that this is evidence of the Lebanese government is behaving as a "police government".



President Aoun is gearing up to host a meeting Thursday for leaders of political parties represented in the government to lay down his plan on how to make the coming months before the elections productive at the legislative and executive levels.



The Lebanese Force, Free Patriotic Movement, Amal Movement, Hezbollah, Tashnag Party, Syrian Socialist Nationalist Party, Progressive Socialist Party, Lebanese Democratic Party and Marada Movement have representatives at the Cabinet.

...