Three masked armed men Wednesday managed to rob Bank Audi branch in Bhamdoun in the latest incident in a string of bank robberies over the past months, a security source told The Daily Star.



Two thieves stormed into the bank in Mount Lebanon, stealing an unknown amount of money, while the third suspect monitored the situation outside the branch.



On Tuesday, the Internal Security Forces arrested a man stealing from an ATM red handed, in addition to his partner who worked at the bank.

