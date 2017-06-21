Sarraf opens investigation on attack on protestors

Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf ordered military prosecutor Saqr Saqr to open an investigation into an incident where soldiers attacked protestors in downtown Beirut last week.



Sarraf met with Lebanese Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun on Wednesday to discuss security matters, though the details of the meeting were not revealed.



In one video two people are on the ground encircled by seven uniformed Army soldiers, at least two of whom hit the women repeatedly with their batons. In another a man is curled on the ground as he is kicked in the back by a security officer.

...