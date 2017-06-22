Army soldier shot dead in probable vendetta

A decorated Lebanese Army soldier was shot in the head in the eastern city of Baalbek earlier this week, prompted by a previous dispute with a local family, a security source told The Daily Star Wednesday.



The Army confirmed in a statement that Radi, who joined the army in 2014, had been murdered Tuesday night.



The source told The Daily Star the murder was likely due to a previous dispute at an army checkpoint in the northeast town of Hermel in which a member of the Dandash family was reportedly killed by the Army after refusing to stop.



The joint Palestinian security force in south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian camp handed over a wanted suspect to Lebanese Army Intelligence Wednesday, state media reported.



Dozens of wanted suspects have been handed over to Lebanese security forces in recent months following a deal between Palestinian forces and the state to ensure cases are dealt with swiftly, in an effort to encourage suspects to turn themselves in.

...