Lebanese indicted for Austria truck smuggling deaths

A Lebanese national and 11 others were indicted Wednesday in the case of 71 migrants who died in the back of refrigerated truck in Austria in 2015 .



The gang folded after Austrian police discovered the bodies of 59 men, eight women and four children crammed inside a poultry refrigerator lorry near the Hungarian border on Aug. 27, 2015 .



A day after the truck was discovered, the gang is said to have loaded another 67 migrants into a refrigerated lorry and again driven to Austria.



Samsour L. and his gang allegedly smuggled some 1,200 people from the Hungary-Serbia border to Austria or Germany in 2015 .

...