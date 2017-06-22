Lebanese govt puts pressure on Palestinians over terror network mastermind

Lebanese authorities are pressuring Palestinian factions to find and hand over a suspect connected to a terrorist network believed to be hiding in the south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh. Sources told The Daily Star that Lebanese authorities have been pressuring Palestinian factions to do more to hand over the high-ranking suspect Khaled al-Sayyed, who is reportedly in the camp.



The source pointed out that the Lebanese Army's Directorate of Intelligence has officially informed secular and Islamic Palestinian factions on Sayyed's presence in the camp and has requested that he be handed over.

...