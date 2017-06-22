Israel would go ‘all-out’ if war breaks out with Lebanon

Israel would use all its strength from the start in any new war with Hezbollah, the chief of the Israeli air force said Wednesday, sending a firm warning a decade after their last conflict.



Gen. Amir Eshel said qualitative and quantitative improvements in the air force since the 2006 Lebanon war meant it could carry out in just two or three days the same number of bombings it mounted in those 34 days of fighting.



Eshel said in 2014 that another conflict could see Israeli attacks 15 times more devastating for Lebanon than in 2006 .

