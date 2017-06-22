Party chiefs head to Baabda to lay plans for coming months

Top political party leaders represented in the Cabinet will meet Thursday at the invitation of President Michel Aoun with talks expected to center around means to streamline the work of both the executive and legislative bodies over the coming months. Thursday's meeting comes after Wednesday's Cabinet session decided to refer the electricity plan put forward by Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil to the government's Tenders Department.



Speaker and Amal Movement leader Nabih Berri; MP Mohammad Raad, representing Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah; Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea; Future Movement leader and Prime Minister Saad Hariri; and Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh will be among the leaders joining talks at the presidential palace.



As Aoun's meeting only brings together heads of political parties represented in the government, the session has drawn opposition from those not invited, particularly Kataeb Party leader MP Sami Gemayel.



The electricity reform plan has been met opposition since it was passed to Cabinet on March 28 .

