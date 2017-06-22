LF twist in new vote law: Sarkis

The new electoral law was an achievement for Lebanon but had a distinct Lebanese Forces touch, the party's secretary-general told The Daily Star Wednesday in an interview.



Sarkis added that because of Lebanon's diverse confessions, political parties and regions, the proportional system was not easy to agree.



However, Sarkis said, [proportionality] wasn't only applied in Lebanon.



Pointing out that preprinted ballots will be used for the first time, Sarkis said this would prevent candidates and parties from tracing back ballot papers to specific voters.



With the new law, voters will enter the polling station with a preprinted ballots.



The candidates of an administrative district will be placed at the top of the list in a different color than that of candidates from another administrative district, but same electoral district.



As for the new magnetic voting cards, Sarkis remained skeptical.



Turning to potential political alliances, Sarkis said it was still too early to say.

...