Finance Ministry signs $404M World Bank deal

Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil signed a $404 million deal with the World Bank Wednesday to fund projects in the education and transportation sectors.



"This signature reflects the strong relationship between the World Bank and Lebanon, a partnership which works on solving the various challenges that Lebanon faces," the minister said at a news conference before the signing. He highlighted that cooperation between Lebanon and the World Bank has always been strong.



"These agreements reflect the interest of the international community, with the help of the World Bank, to overcome Lebanon's refugee crisis". He expressed hope the relationship between Lebanon and the World Bank would remain strategic and continuous in order to upgrade various Lebanese sectors.

